Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: A number of people are required to attend Gympie Magistrates traffic court today.
COURT: A number of people are required to attend Gympie Magistrates traffic court today. Barclay White
News

GYMPIE COURT: 37 to face magistrate today

Arthur Gorrie
by
15th Aug 2019 7:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY Gympie court sitting day a number of people are required to attend in response to charges against them, including drivers appearing on traffic matters.

Bigby, Dillan Anthony

Brennan, Chloe Anne

Brooks, Ashley Wayne

Bunk, Kylee Samone

Burgess, Alyce Maree

Cameron, Susan

Collins, Sharon Ann

Condon, Thomas John

Cozens, Mathew Alexander

Davis Waho, Toni James

Dennis, Michael Peter Stanley

Eade, Raymond Philip

Elliott, Thomas Lloyd

Frost, Aaron Graham

Hamilton, Thomas Walter

Howlett, Barbara Ann

Keys, Adam John

Lever, Michael Matthew-James

Lillye, Shanara Christie

Madden, Luke Anthony

Maher, Barry Allen

Marsden, Anthony

Melick, Siobhan

Monteath, Shane Llewellyn

Muller, Alexander Edward

O'Neill, Christopher Andrew

O'Sullivan, Ane Mary

Politanski, David John

Powell, Branden Radford

Semmens, Michael Ross

St John, Timothy John

Stephens, Melinda Symone

Stephenson, Christopher Andrew

Stringer, Leah Elizabeth

Sutherland, Maxwell John

Tucker, Dylan Reece

Whiting, Cameron Davyd

gympie court gympie drivers gympie traffic court traffic charges
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    1500+ baits used to curb wild pest problem in Gympie

    premium_icon 1500+ baits used to curb wild pest problem in Gympie

    News The baits were used earlier this year to help rural landowners in the region try to curb the effects of wild dogs, pigs and foxes.

    Scientists develop burp-free cattle feed to save the planet

    premium_icon Scientists develop burp-free cattle feed to save the planet

    Environment Pink cure could solve environmental threat posed by cows

    Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    premium_icon Growers fear major change puts $90M industry at risk

    News "These new reforms are just unreasonable and they set us up to fail"

    Breaking down the supermarket dooor was no bargain in Gympie

    premium_icon Breaking down the supermarket dooor was no bargain in Gympie

    News Deception Bay offence catches up with Gympie man