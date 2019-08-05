Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court
Gympie Magistrates Court Arthur Gorrie
News

GYMPIE COURT: 37 people to face Gympie court today

5th Aug 2019 7:07 AM
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.

The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, August 5, 2019:

  • Allen, Haydn John, Mr
  • Bird, Jade Leslie, Mr
  • Brehm, Jayden Alan
  • Brown, Sarah Elise
  • Burges, Deryck William
  • Chapman, Liam Jeffrey
  • Conlon, Joeseph Thomass, Mr
  • Coyne, Michael Carswell
  • Friske, Ben James
  • Gayton, Edward James, Mr
  • Green, Kenneth Garth
  • Hannon, Thomas Robert
  • Hazelgrove, Cody Steven, Mr
  • Herrod, Jebson John Pidgeon
  • Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei
  • Kelly, Benjamin Russell
  • Kuhl, Ryan Mitchell
  • Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
  • Leis, Ashley David Percy Will
  • Markham, Cherie Anne
  • Markham, Keith Alan, Mr
  • Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
  • Mitchell, Brad William
  • Newham, Dylan Clements
  • Park, Malcolm Aaron
  • Philpot, Jessica Lauren
  • Richardson, Glenn Howard
  • Roe, Daniel Anthony
  • Rowlands, Kimba Warren 1
  • Saurine, Kalabe John Steven
  • Sparkman, Shaun Robert
  • Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
  • Wakeman, Eliot Paul
  • Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr
  • Whitson, Michael Joshua
  • Wicks, Lisa May
  • Wintle, Walter Robert, Mr
Gympie Times

