GYMPIE COURT: 37 people to face Gympie court today
EACH day a number of people appear in Gympie court, on a range of different charges.
The following people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, August 5, 2019:
- Allen, Haydn John, Mr
- Bird, Jade Leslie, Mr
- Brehm, Jayden Alan
- Brown, Sarah Elise
- Burges, Deryck William
- Chapman, Liam Jeffrey
- Conlon, Joeseph Thomass, Mr
- Coyne, Michael Carswell
- Friske, Ben James
- Gayton, Edward James, Mr
- Green, Kenneth Garth
- Hannon, Thomas Robert
- Hazelgrove, Cody Steven, Mr
- Herrod, Jebson John Pidgeon
- Hoon, Jade Elizabeth Yu Mei
- Kelly, Benjamin Russell
- Kuhl, Ryan Mitchell
- Langley, Joshua-James Cameron
- Leis, Ashley David Percy Will
- Markham, Cherie Anne
- Markham, Keith Alan, Mr
- Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
- Mitchell, Brad William
- Newham, Dylan Clements
- Park, Malcolm Aaron
- Philpot, Jessica Lauren
- Richardson, Glenn Howard
- Roe, Daniel Anthony
- Rowlands, Kimba Warren 1
- Saurine, Kalabe John Steven
- Sparkman, Shaun Robert
- Trainor, Nicholas Jeffrey Grant
- Wakeman, Eliot Paul
- Waters, Cameron Michael, Mr
- Whitson, Michael Joshua
- Wicks, Lisa May
- Wintle, Walter Robert, Mr