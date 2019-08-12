Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
JUSTICE: Every court sitting day a number of people are required to appear in Gympie courts on a range of matters.
JUSTICE: Every court sitting day a number of people are required to appear in Gympie courts on a range of matters. NewsRegional
News

GYMPIE COURT: 34 people to face Gympie court today

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Aug 2019 7:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The following people are due to appear in Gympie Magistrate's Court today, August 12, 2019:

  • Bentley, Jacob Kenneth
  • Birch, John Paul
  • Canavan, Jason Daniel
  • Clarke, James John
  • Coyne, Michael Carswell
  • Cumner, Steven Robert Clifford
  • Friske, Ben James
  • Gladstone, Troy Matthew
  • Hannon, Thomas Robert
  • Hansen, Christopher James
  • Headley, Gregory Neil
  • Henderson, Kristen Blair
  • Hopkins-Slatter, Kimberley David
  • Jackson, Jacob Anthony
  • Janke, Dylan Neil
  • Jeffery, Lincoln Donald
  • Jocumsen, Shane Stanley
  • Jones, Craig Ian
  • Juzeliunas, Dean Andrius
  • King, Mitchell James
  • Laird, Callum Jay
  • Lennox, Shantell Maree
  • Lightfoot, Neil Allan
  • Mcewan, Jennsen Maxwell
  • Mcewan, Josh Corey
  • Newham, Dylan Clements
  • Offord, Glynis Margaret
  • Pohlner, Ricky James
  • Reid, Cyril Earl
  • Semmens, Michael Ross
  • Ward, Joseph Raymond
  • Widnall, Samuel Paul
  • Williams, David Daniel Robyn
  • Withers, Dawn Theresa

More Stories

court list gympie court magistrates court
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Person still at large after dramatic highway siege

    premium_icon UPDATE: Person still at large after dramatic highway siege

    Breaking VIDEO: Police burst into a Bruce Hwy unit, end emergency - but no arrest

    The 446 childcare centres failing national standards

    premium_icon The 446 childcare centres failing national standards

    Education "I think we need to have a conversation about the frequency of visits"

    Alleged Gympie region gunman not yet caught after car threat

    Alleged Gympie region gunman not yet caught after car threat

    News New details have emerged since initial reports yesterday afternoon.

    Gympie builders shine at big awards night

    premium_icon Gympie builders shine at big awards night

    News Aspect Homes Queensland and Zerner Building Company win accolades