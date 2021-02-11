Gympie court: $1k fine for man on birthday
A Gympie man who appeared in court via video link from prison on his birthday may not have had the celebration he was hoping for. was fined $1000 for a number of charges.
Terrence Michael Francis Tramacchi, who turned 29 years old on Monday was fined $1000 when he pleaded guilty to four charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.
The charges related to causing wilful damage, using cannabis and failing to appear in court twice.
A conviction was recorded against him.
