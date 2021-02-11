Menu
NOT SO HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A man had to appear in Gympie Magistrates Court on his birthday this week, where he was fined for four charges.
Gympie court: $1k fine for man on birthday

Frances Klein
11th Feb 2021 12:01 AM
A Gympie man who appeared in court via video link from prison on his birthday may not have had the celebration he was hoping for. was fined $1000 for a number of charges.

Terrence Michael Francis Tramacchi, who turned 29 years old on Monday was fined $1000 when he pleaded guilty to four charges in Gympie Magistrates Court.

GYMPIE COURT: Hunter caught with strange chainsaw weapon in Mary Valley

The charges related to causing wilful damage, using cannabis and failing to appear in court twice.

A conviction was recorded against him.

