Gympie couple's narrow escape from Hong Kong airport chaos

A GYMPIE couple almost found themselves caught up in the chaos unfolding at the Hong Kong International Airport amid violent clashes between protestors and police.

Ray and Ann Rigbye arrived for a stopover at the airport - on Monday night local time - to "a sea of protestors” in the arrivals lounge.

Mrs Rigbye described the demonstrators as "very polite” and said they apologised for their "inconvenience”, handing them pamphlets in a bid to explain their reasons for the ongoing dispute.

She said they didn't encounter any protestors when they returned to the airport to board their connecting flight to London because the protestors were focused on communicating with those arriving in the country.

Mr and Mrs Rigbye, set to return to Hong Kong on their way back to Australia in eight weeks, say they will be keeping a close eye on the situation.

Flights had resumed at the airport late yesterday after a night in which police moved into the terminal to confront demonstrators who shut down operations for a second straight day, reportedly causing about 600 flights to be rescheduled .

Disruptions at the airport have come as an escalation on protests against the "erosion” of freedoms promised to Hong Kong residents since the country was transferred from British rule to China in 1997.

Mrs Rigbye said the couple's connecting flight to London had been two hours late, but neither initially knew the delay may have been due to protests.