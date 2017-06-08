Gympie couple's long wait for perfect wedding day

FROM GYMPIE TO THE BIG CITY: Gympie sweethearts Bec and Joel Freshney had a stunning wedding on the banks of the Brisbane River.

IT WAS a case of long time coming but well worth the wait for Gympie sweethearts Bec and Joel Freshney.

The couple married on April 29, 10 years after they met in Gympie, when Joel worked at Sportspower and Bec was a frequent customer.

Since then, the two have been inseparable as they built the foundations for their lives together.

Joel, 29, is now an account executive for Nike, and Bec is a sales representative for a dental company.

"We built a house in Gympie and lived there for a few years. Then Joel got the job in Brisbane and we decided to make the move,” Bec said.

Bec said Joel's marriage proposal was simple, with no extravagance.

"I think it was a Wednesday. I was cooking dinner, he came home from work and he asked me in the kitchen, I think.

"He wanted to do something right away because he didn't want me to see the bank account significantly drop.

"The morning of was quite good, we got ready and got a bit emotional. My maid of honour went and saw him (Joel). She came back with a letter from Joel with a red rose and some pearls for me to wear on the day.

"It was a perfect day, the sun was out, there were no clouds.

"We had it on the Brisbane River, with a nice backdrop of the city. It went how we expected - lots of happy tears and lots of laughs.”

The wedding was held in a marquee at a private function centre on the banks of the Brisbane River.

"We wrote our own vows and Gympie celebrant Sonya Lynch performed the marriage,” Bec said.

Bec said a stranger tried to crash the wedding but was turned away by security, and later fell down the stairs.

Despite the intrusion the couple had a perfect day before jetting off on a four-week honeymoon in Europe. They spent time Spain and Italy and on a cruise around the Mediterranean.

The couple planned to climb Italy's Mount Etna but it was closed because of volcanic activity.

Bec and Joel now plan to save money and enjoy some freedom with no plans to add to their family, which already includes Rooney, their maltese-shiatsu named after the Manchester United footballer.

The couple miss Gympie but return often.