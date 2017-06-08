21°
News

Gympie couple's long wait for perfect wedding day

Rowan Schindler
| 8th Jun 2017 5:49 PM
FROM GYMPIE TO THE BIG CITY: Gympie sweethearts Bec and Joel Freshney had a stunning wedding on the banks of the Brisbane River.
FROM GYMPIE TO THE BIG CITY: Gympie sweethearts Bec and Joel Freshney had a stunning wedding on the banks of the Brisbane River. Bambi Gosbell

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a case of long time coming but well worth the wait for Gympie sweethearts Bec and Joel Freshney.

The couple married on April 29, 10 years after they met in Gympie, when Joel worked at Sportspower and Bec was a frequent customer.

Since then, the two have been inseparable as they built the foundations for their lives together.

Joel, 29, is now an account executive for Nike, and Bec is a sales representative for a dental company.

"We built a house in Gympie and lived there for a few years. Then Joel got the job in Brisbane and we decided to make the move,” Bec said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Bec said Joel's marriage proposal was simple, with no extravagance.

"I think it was a Wednesday. I was cooking dinner, he came home from work and he asked me in the kitchen, I think.

"He wanted to do something right away because he didn't want me to see the bank account significantly drop.

"The morning of was quite good, we got ready and got a bit emotional. My maid of honour went and saw him (Joel). She came back with a letter from Joel with a red rose and some pearls for me to wear on the day.

"It was a perfect day, the sun was out, there were no clouds.

"We had it on the Brisbane River, with a nice backdrop of the city. It went how we expected - lots of happy tears and lots of laughs.”

DO YOU LIKE HUMANS OF GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

The wedding was held in a marquee at a private function centre on the banks of the Brisbane River.

"We wrote our own vows and Gympie celebrant Sonya Lynch performed the marriage,” Bec said.

Bec said a stranger tried to crash the wedding but was turned away by security, and later fell down the stairs.

Despite the intrusion the couple had a perfect day before jetting off on a four-week honeymoon in Europe. They spent time Spain and Italy and on a cruise around the Mediterranean.

The couple planned to climb Italy's Mount Etna but it was closed because of volcanic activity.

Bec and Joel now plan to save money and enjoy some freedom with no plans to add to their family, which already includes Rooney, their maltese-shiatsu named after the Manchester United footballer.

The couple miss Gympie but return often.

Gympie Times

Topics:  brisbane gympie humans of gympie wedding

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Pauline Hanson gags ex-staffer over leaked tapes

Pauline Hanson gags ex-staffer over leaked tapes

ONE Nation has won a bid to gag former treasurer Ian Nelson as it continues to deal with the fallout of two leaked tapes.

Cloud and showers to keep Gympie's cold at bay

WINTER: Young Fynn Gilchrist rugs up during the cool morning in Gympie.

Cloud to keep cold away

Why drying your clothes inside is a bad idea

Innocent practices may be turning your house into an unhealthy breeding ground. Image: iStocknew

Why stringing up your wet socks indoors can be a health hazard

Country Music Showcase at Albert Bowls Club

COUNTRY MUSIC SHOWCASE: Lindsay Waddington and his record label will present the Country Music Showcase at the Albert Bowls Club.

Country Music at Albert Bowls Club

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Three men's trash is going to be Gympie's treasure

GYMPIE-BOUND: Trash Test Dummies will be bringing their show to Gympie on July 1.

Trash Test Dummies heading for Gympie

Kim shows her slow, easy the way to warm winter meals

EASY DOES IT: 4 Ingredients author Kim McCosker will share some great tips in Gympie on June 15.

4 Ingredients author in Gympie Library

Art expert adds value to Mary Valley festival

ABOVE: USC art gallery curator Megan Williams is the guest speaker on June 30 in Imbil, part of the Mary Valley Art Festival.

Experienced duo signs up for Mary Valley Art Festival

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

REVIEW: Nothing is what it seems in a cleverly structured costume drama mystery from the director of romantic comedy Notting Hill.

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Investment opportunity!

20 Camphor Laurel Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Welcome to 20 Camphor Laurel Court Gympie! Tidy, solid brick home situated on a 600m2 block, flood free and close to town! What more could you ask for! Featuring:...

My little Ponderosa !!!

172 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 2 1 1 $225,000 neg

Get excited if you are looking in this price range !!! just move in ... or modify the layout to suit your needs ! This brick home with front verandah has so many...

CNR BLOCK OPP. WATER - going, going...GONE

83 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land Design and build your dream home on this gorgeous 819 sqm parcel ... $310,000

Design and build your dream home on this gorgeous 819 sqm parcel of prime land. Enjoy an enviable, corner postion - right opposite Tin Can Bay's pristine...

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 Auction

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

CITY HEIGHTS !!

24 Calton Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

Exceptional quality - timbered home on a brick base with hardwood floors, high ceilings, beautifully renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, landscaped private...

WANTING TO GET OUT OF TOWN TO ENJOY THE RURAL LIFESTYLE !!

67 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

4 1 2 $320,000

With rural views over the tree studded fully fenced 5 acres with seasonal creek and dam. Less than 8 minutes drive to the Gympie CBD, and with the School bus at...

GREAT OPPORTUNITY !!

121 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 'UNDER OFFER'

This gem is a must see!! * Excellent position * Low maintenance solid brick home with wood floors * Within easy walking to the CBD, hospital and local schools *...

want 2 buy a Mary Valley piece of paradise!

160 Amamoor Dagun Road, Amamoor 4570

3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Oh yeah, you better believe it, another fantastic property up for sale in the Mary Valley! So picture this, country style western red cedar home, stunning views...

quality home close 2 everything!

2 Riverstone Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 NOW ONLY...

Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!