Gympie couple vows to stay rivals

ABOVE: Danni Stewart arrives to the ceremony with her father Terry. BELOW RIGHT: Danni and Mark dance the afternoon away. Everlast Studios

WHEN Gympie couple Danni and Mark Stewart tied the knot at their Tamaree property in September, there was a common theme in the vows.

"I promise to always go for New South Wales,” Mark said, and "I appreciate our shared love of football and I promise to always let our World War Three arguments slide the day after every Origin match,” said Danni.

Arriving at the ceremony in her father's fishing boat, adorned in North Queensland Cowboys flags, these two rugby league fans met in Townsville in 2014 and "hit it off straight away”.

Mark, 30, was serving in the Army and Danni, 26, was a nurse at Townsville Hospital.

A career change for Mark and change of scenery for Danni led them back to Gympie.

Mark proposed at Boondooma Dam last year and fate for these sporting rivals was sealed.

The wedding was an intimate affair. Mark's 94-year-old grandfather made the trip from Sydney, joining just over 100 guests on their 1.2ha property.

Danni wore an ivory dress and arrived to the North Queensland Cowboys team song.

Mark and his five groomsmen wore navy blue suits (Danni's favourite colour).

The reception was held at Danni's brother's property and, in keeping with the NRL theme, a rendition of the Cowboys theme song was played at the venue after the competition high-flyers beat Parramatta.

"I think I have turned some of Mark's family into Cowboys fans,” Danni said.

"Everyone had so much fun, we didn't stop laughing the whole time.”