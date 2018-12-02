Gympie couple share 60 years of love

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Enid and Patrick Carroll are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month. LEFT: the Carrolls on their wedding day on December 16, 1958.

DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Enid and Patrick Carroll are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this month. LEFT: the Carrolls on their wedding day on December 16, 1958. Troy Jegers

COMPROMISE and unselfishness are two virtues that have sustained the marriage of a well-known Gympie couple for six decades.

Patrick and Enid Carroll, who reside at their Caledonian Hill property, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on December 16.

The secret they said to a long happy marriage was not always "wanting”.

"We're not argumentative. You can say we've had a few silences,” Enid said jokingly.

"I can't argue with anyone, the tears come too quickly.

"We're not alike in lots of ways, but it balanced out OK.”

Times were tough for Patrick and Enid, but it made them appreciate the good days when they came.

"It was tougher in that it was a one-income family. Nowadays there are two-income families, but two can bring problems too,” Patrick said.

The late Father Ivan Hernon officiated at their December 16, 1958, marriage at St Agatha's Church in Clayfield.

Patrick chose the late Vincent Carney as his best man and Margaret Carroll attended as Enid's maid of honour.

Their wedding breakfast was held at the Bellevue Hotel and they honeymooned on the Gold Coast.

The couple then visited extended family and friends in Charters Towers and Cairns.

After leaving school, Enid studied in Brisbane at the Domestic Science College and taught at Charters Towers, Gympie State High, Murgon and the teachers' college in Brisbane.

When Patrick left school he studied at the Teachers' Training College, then taught at Woombye and Carters Ridge.

Patrick then resigned from teaching to pursue a career in the Queensland Police Force, serving in what is now known as the Forensic Science Division.

After six years of of interesting police service he returned to teaching at Murgon, Maleny and Gympie Central.

Their six adult children - Paul, Jane, John, Louise, Benedict and Helen - grew up in Gympie and have given Patrick and Enid 15 beautiful grandchildren.

"We love our kids and they loved us in return. They've done us proud,” Patrick said.

"When you have eight people in the house, there has to be a bit of give and take and I think we brought our children up with rules.

"They couldn't just do whatever they wanted to.

"That's probably one of the hardest parts about bringing up a family when they get to their teenage years, being able to say 'no' occasionally instead of 'yes'.

"Discipline was always a big thing. We're proud of our children and grandchildren.”

Enid is well known for her contribution to the music scene in Gympie. She is a talented pianist, playing at weekly masses and funerals, and has worked with some of Gympie's music greats - Maureen and Earle Anderson, Les Davies Barry Laurenson, Gordon Plate, Bunny Hodgins and the Gympie Musical Union.

Patrick has always been involved with charity work.

Family and friends will celebrate Patrick and Enid's 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 15, at the Phoenix Hotel.