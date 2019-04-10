Gympie couple robbed and their house trashed

Gympie Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to a break in and property damage to a home on Oak St.

Gympie Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to a break in and property damage to a home on Oak St. innovatedcaptures

GYMPIE Police are appealing to the public for any information in relation to a break in and property damage to a home on Oak St.

Offender/s have forced their way into the home some time in the last month and damaged a door, ceilings and a kitchen range hood, smashing windows and throwing paint around the rooms.

It is believed the offences occurred between March 3 and April 3.

The home owners were in the middle of renovations to the property and were away at the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information should contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900661546