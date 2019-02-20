Menu
DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Gympie couple Jim and Stella Domin will celebrate their 60th anniversary tomorrow.
DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: Gympie couple Jim and Stella Domin will celebrate their 60th anniversary tomorrow.
Gympie couple celebrate a landmark anniversary

Philippe Coquerand
20th Feb 2019 12:00 AM
IT WAS a chance encounter at a social tennis evening in 1955 that ignited a romance spanning more than six decades for Gympie couple Jim and Stella Domin - set to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary tomorrow.

After their first introductions, the pair went on their first date to the Royal Queensland Show.

Stella recalled almost falling ill after a second go on the infamous octopus ride and said the rest was history.

On Stella's 20th birthday the pair became engaged and two years later married on February 21, 1959 at the old church on Crescent Rd, home to former group, Gympie Musical Union.

Stella and Jim both grew up in Gympie, but began their married life in Brisbane where Jim was employed by Queensland Rail.

A few months later they moved to Mackay, then Roma, where their son Stephen was born six days before their first wedding anniversary.

After five years in Roma, Jim was transferred to Gympie and their daughter Lorraine was born. They have lived at the same address for the past 55 years and have watched their children grow and have families of their own.

The secret to a long happy marriage you may ask? Well according to Stella it's being able to see from the other person's point of view.

"You have to be able to compromise,” Stella said.

"Remind yourself regularly of the vows you made on your wedding day and don't make mountains out of molehills.”

Stella is still volunteering with the Red Cross.

Stella and Jim have five grandsons and one great grandson named Oscar.

