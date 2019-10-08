Gympie counting down the hours until the hot spell ends

IT WAS the first day back at school for students across the Gympie region with sweltering hot conditions forecasted this afternoon.

Temperatures as of 1.40pm had hit 36.9C with an expected high to reach 37C by 2pm. By 10am this morning temperatures had already hit 30C, but there is reprieve on the way.

The October record of 40.1C set in 2014 is not expected to be beaten this week.

Rainbow Beach residents are soaking up some of the finer weather with temperatures sitting at 25.7C, 12C cooler than in Gympie. Tin Can Bay is a few degrees cooler than Rainbow Beach sitting at 28.8C as of 1pm.

Yesterday's temperature was considerably hotter with 38.2C recorded at 2pm in Gympie.

Chelsea Ditton, Dion Ditton and Bobby Neely enjoying a swim in Gympie today. Troy Jegers

Bureau of Metereology forecaster Vince Rowlands said the temperatures will drop as low as 28C tomorrow with a south easterly change hitting the Gold Coast after sunset today and reaching the Gympie region this week.

He said the change would interact with a strong upper level trough to keep temperature maximums at average through to the weekend with widespread showers to develop Friday and into Saturday.

There is a 20 percent chance of a shower developing this evening. The chance of a gusty thunderstorm with little or no rainfall during the afternoon and evening.

The Gympie region fire danger is still rated as "severe.”

Winds northwesterly 20-25kmh tending northerly in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Zane Rogerson is keeping cool during a hot in Gympie. Troy Jegers

Tomorrow's temperature should hit a maximum of 28C with a low of 16C. It will mostly be a sunny day with a 5 percent chance of rainfall.

Thursday's temperature should hit a maximum of 25C with a low of 12C.

There is a 30 percent chance of rainfall forecasted.

Rainfall and thunderstorms are forecasted for Friday and Saturday with a chance of small hail, but that could all change dependant on the incoming days.