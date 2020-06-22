Menu
Gympie’s councillors are being asked to refuse a 2 per cent pay rise this year. Picture: iStock
News

Gympie councillors to vote on $1400 pay rise

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
22nd Jun 2020 12:00 PM
GYMPIE’S councillors are being asked to refuse a pay increase as the organisation grapples with what is being called a “tight” budget.

Councillor Dan Stewart will call for councillors to turn down the automatic pay rise, set by the State’s Local Government Remuneration Commission, at this week’s meeting.

The LGRC last year proposed a 2 per cent pay rise for all councillors.

Councillor Dan Stewart wans the council to turn down the pay rise. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times
Under this rise Mayor Glen Hartwig’s income would increase from $130,584 to $133,196.

Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon would be given a pay rise of more than $1500, increasing his annual salary from $81,615 to $83,247.

The other councillors’ pay packets would rise from $69,372 to $70,759.

Mr Stewart wants councillors to keep their pay packets at the same level they were last year.

Mayor Glen Hartwig’s salary would rise almost $3000 under the increase proposed.
“Council is currently in a very tight budgetary position,” Mr Stewart said.

“Staff are expected to find significant savings.

“It is likely a number of vacancies will not be filled.

“Councillors need to lead by example.”

He wants this freeze to last 12 months.

