Gympie councillors earn $82K for a part-time job

WHY aren't councillor's working full-time for their $82,000 wage?

I cannot understand why a councillor who is on $82,000 a year is not working full-time or at least most of the time at their council job?

The only councillor I see doing close to this is Bob Fredman.

He made this commitment when he spoke at a meeting in Imbil.

He said 'I am unemployed, if elected I will work full-time for this electorate'. This is what he has done. He has taken an office in the Town Hall which he works out of three days a week and is available any time to meet on your site.

Bob, I take my hat off to you, this is working for your money.

I cannot see how a person who works full-time as a doctor or some other full-time business is putting in the time to take the $82,000.

People ask me what would you have done if you were elected?

My answer is the same as Bob, my conscience could not allow me to take $82,000 if I was not committing most of my time to the councillor job.

I am from a working background, I have worked hard all my life, if I have to hold up a council sign post or dig a council ditch to feel that I earnt the $82,000 this is what I would do for my own conscience sake.

It is tax time now. My income for this financial year is about $30,000 from working relief work and selling two horses, so I can identify with the average worker who is on this amount or a bit over.

At a time when the average person is struggling to pay their mortgage or rent I think it is robbery to be taking $82,000 for committing a bit of your time. We need people in council who can identify with the average person.

TIM JEROME,

TRAVESTON

SHOOTERS NEED TO SPEAK OUT

I READ the articl Underground shooting range unlikely, in which the council responded to a previous article and noted that the council's response was partly right and partly wrong.

They are correct in stating that the Curra State Forest site is far more suitable than an underground shooting range. For just one example, it would be difficult, if not impossible, for shot gunners to shoot clay targets in such a confined area. It would also constrain how many different events could be held at the same time. The Curra site's plan allows for several events to be held simultaneously in safety.

The combined shooting clubs appear to be frustrated with the long delay, and fear that some, or most, of them may not be alive to see its fruition if it takes another decade or two. If the underground proposal is not likely to satisfy shooters' needs, then a more concerted push to obtain land is necessary.

However, the council is wrong in suggesting that shooters should be targeting the state government because they resumed the land for the previous shooting range, and failed to grant new land in its place.

The political reality is that the ALP is resistant to the idea of new shooting ranges. This is partly due to their own policies, but also because of their dependence on the preferences that they receive from the Greens, who are against private gun ownership.

If the residents of the Gympie region can't rely on the council to represent them against the State Government's unfair five for one swap for the Curra site's land and their wilful denial of a lawful community need, who can they rely on? Isn't that the idea of local government, to manage regional affairs and lobby state government on behalf of its constituents?

Perhaps the council's suggestion that the combined shooting clubs should approach the State Government on this issue comes from the fact that only a few people have spoken out publicly on this issue. This gives the impression that there are only a few proponents who truly want this shooting range to go ahead. There are thousands of shooters in the Gympie region, and many of them are members of a local shooting club. If local shooters want to see some action on this issue, they must speak out, or risk the Curra site proposal being lost in another decade or more of stagnation.

Daryl Brenton,

Kilkivan