Gympie councillor: ‘There’s no Team Curran, never was’

INCUMBENT Division 3 councillor Mal Gear says “there’s never been a Team Curran” as he prepares for the fight to keep his spot at next month’s Gympie Regional Council elections.

Mr Gear downplayed any talk of a “team” centred around sitting Mayor Mick Curran, and any strategic “voting block” when the councillors go to the polls, while announcing his re-election bid yesterday morning.

MORE: How you rate your councillors’ work

Division 3 Councillor Mal Gear is running to retain his spot at next month's Gympie Regional Council elections.

“There’s never been a Team Curran, ever. I’ve always voted on my own feelings. I feel there is maybe a little bit of a team there but definitely not Team Curran,” Mr Gear said.

“It’s never happened, if you look back through the minutes the so-called ‘Team Curran’ … have always voted different, we don’t sit down and work out whether we’re going to vote this way or that way.

“We’re all independent councillors and we make our own mind up.”

Mr Gear, who won Division 3 with 50.25 per cent majority in 2016, put road maintenance and the eventual development of a multipurpose indoor stadium in the region at the top of his priority list for the next four years. He said he had enjoyed his first term, and felt the council had achieved plenty for the region’s prosperity.

Division 3 Councillor Mal Gear is running to retain his spot at next month's Gympie Regional Council elections.

“I’d like to see an upgrade to Rammutt Rd and Old Maryborough Rd from David St to Victory College, now that the college has become high in student numbers,” he said. “We’ve done a feasibility study (for the stadium) and they say the region does need one for the indoor sports.“I feel like in the last four years this council has achieved a lot. I know the cash reserves have gone down and are not as high as they used to be, but we have achieved a lot. I’ve enjoyed the last four years. When I first ran they said if you can keep 80 per cent of people happy you’re doing OK, I think the small minority makes the loudest noise … when you get out and about most people are pretty happy.”