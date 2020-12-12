Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie councillor Dan Stewart. Picture: File
Gympie councillor Dan Stewart. Picture: File
News

Gympie councillor says you don’t need alcohol to live happily

Kristen Camp
12th Dec 2020 12:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOST people are aware of Australia’s serious drinking problem, but it seems more are starting to do something about it and change their habits.

Gympie councillor Dan Stewart is one of many who are taking on the challenge of Dry January 2021.

Mr Stewart is hoping to make others realise “you don’t need alcohol to live happily” and to understand the detrimental effects it has.

“A lot of people don't release that alcohol is a dangerous drug in a way,” Mr Stewart said.

“I thought, well I can't educate people about the dangers of alcohol if I’m just drinking myself anyway.”

Having a background in child safety, Mr Stewart said he had witnessed the toll alcohol took on family relationships.

“I worked in child safety for 14 years,” he said.

“[I’ve] seen plenty of cases where alcohol is the factor in poor parenting.

“It confirmed concerns of how a lot of people are affected by alcohol, even when they don‘t think they are.”

Alcohol has been viewed as an integral part of the Australian culture for decades, but Mr Stewart believes this is starting to change.

“When I was growing up it was like, ‘when can we start drinking’ whereas with my kids they were just not particularly wanting to drink,” Mr Stewart said.

“They do drink a little bit now but certainly not as much as I did and I was never a heavy drinker.

“I think a lot of young people realise they just don't need alcohol to live a happy life.”

Mr Stewart’s observation is proven by a steady decline in alcohol consumption outlined in data collected by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

According to AIHW, the proportion of people aged 14 and over who consumed on average more than two standard drinks per day decreased from 21% in 2001 to 16.8% in 2019.

Interestingly, the availability of alcohol for consumption has also changed significantly over the past 50 years, with beer availability decreasing from 73.5% to 39%.

Figure 1: Apparent consumption of pure alcohol per capita 30 June 1969 to 2018 (litres).
Figure 1: Apparent consumption of pure alcohol per capita 30 June 1969 to 2018 (litres).

Mr Stewart said he had done Dry January for the last two years and it had changed his relationship with alcohol.

“I just cut it down to weekends only and even then it’s not a large amount of drink,” he said.

Pointing out the hypocrisy in society, Mr Stewart said, “Drinking is almost encouraged in quite a few quarters and other drugs are banned.”

“You see a lot of money being wasted on alcohol and a lot of misunderstanding about alcohol because people don't realise the effects it causes,” he said.

Mr Stewart said he had decided to make a habit of completing Dry January and hopes others might do the same.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        Premium Content Leaked: Crucial Fraser meetings skipped

        News Blame game has now begun over how the fire could’ve been prevented,

        ‘Monstrous’ weather event to hit Queensland and Northern NSW

        ‘Monstrous’ weather event to hit Queensland and Northern NSW

        Weather King tide, strong winds, heavy rain and beach erosion on the cards

        ‘Sweet daughter, special friend’: Coast crash victim mourned

        Premium Content ‘Sweet daughter, special friend’: Coast crash victim mourned

        News She was critically injured the day after her high school formal