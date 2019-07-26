Gympie councillor 'loses it' in Facebook dummy spit

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I'M not one to use social media as I find those who do, mainly due to using mobile devices I guess, tend to make their statements in such short form as to often be ambiguous and prone to misinterpretation.

I largely get social media secondhand, reported through the reading others take from what's there and I often laugh at what I hear, knowing much of it to be plainly wrong.

This week I heard that one of our councillors "lost it'” on social media, the reported essence of the dummy spit being that he stated that our current council is not the worst Gympie's had.

I agree with that.

Despite all the failings there has been an uncharacteristic amount of doing things, and some of it worthwhile, if not necessarily done that well, or cost effectively.

I'm not sure why the current mob have insisted on pursuing projects created by councils past and the backward attitudes those councils displayed.

Some were too far down the path of creation to be stopped.

The wasted opportunities that is the Aquatic Centre being one, Smithfield St I believe was another and despite the rosy glasses people tend to wear when looking backwards the blame for such waste should rest with those truly responsible.

That doesn't excuse still chasing such as the Upper Mary St thing or the transit centre silliness but this council's been the first to give more than a glance at doing things outside the CBD, things for the broader community.

Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC) with solar panels visible from the roofs. Contributed

The rail trails, the river accesses, the bike tracks at Victory Heights and the equestrian centre at Kilkivan are examples of what would never have seen the light of day under previous doughy lots, who if memory serves correctly were so disconnected as to not even know what was being done at roundabouts under their noses in their precious CBD.

I'm no fan of our council, the silence they operate under, the lack of consultation prior to plans being thrust at us, their charges and lack of proper justification for rises in them, but we could've done worse and in my opinion in the 30 years I've been here we constantly did.

Smithfield Street LEEROY TODD

There's an old joke, that everything's relative in Gympie.

With population changes and growing diversity that joke's, thankfully, becoming hard to maintain and the changes have been at least a little bit reflected in our current council, much more than in previous ones.

I hope that as the election nears and doubtless all sorts of rot is spoken and spread people think about how difficult transitioning into being a bigger population, closer than ever to southeast Queensland, actually is and that they resist the temptation to revert to old, stale, and do nothing ways.

DAVE FREEMAN,

CEDAR POCKET