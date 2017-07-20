Gympie council wants more control

Councillors debated the delegated authority given to council CEO Bernard Smith over planning matters.

COUNCILLORS have voted to secure their role in town planning decisions, following concerns over the extent of delegated power to the CEO.

Debating for more than 20 minutes over a proposal to delegate planning powers to the CEO in accordance with legislation, councillors sought to address fears they were setting up a system which could ultimately leave them out.

While councillors were told the proposal would not give more power to the CEO, there were some gaps in the system.

According to Director of Planning and Development Gina Vereker, while all important or controversial planning matters were presented to councillors for decision - and would continue to be - under the proposal there was no actual requirement to do so.

While Crs Mark McDonald and Daryl Dodt moved to accept the delegation as proposed, Cr Mal Gear disagreed.

"Today, I can't support this,” he said.

"We need to all be on the same page on this.”

Agreeing delegation of authority was important to keep the council operating, Cr Glen Hartwig moved for an amended motion.

While accepting the current proposal, a policy guaranteeing councillors' role in planning decisions would also be created and presented to councillors for vote.

Cr Hartwig said it was important checks and balances were in place to ensure good governance by future councils.

"We may have good staff now, but you're (council staff) not going to be here until the end of time.”

Crs Bob Leitch and Hilary Smerdon supported the amendment.

"The basic concern among our colleagues is we are still involved, and have genuine evidence we are involved,” Cr Smerdon said.

Seconding the amended motion, Cr Dan Stewart said the issue was not about the staff but was to "make sure we've got the policy right”.

Mayor Mick Curran agreed.

"The staff will change at times, and stuff might get lost in the shuffle,” he said.

After the meeting, Cr Mark McDonald said concerns should certainly be addressed, but current council staff should not be painted in a bad light.

"I believe we should close all loopholes, but in saying that as a member of our Audit and Risk Committee our governance here has never been stronger, and our CEO has played a part in that.”