Gympie council to kick tyres on new planning scheme

Gympie’s planning scheme is expected to be put under review over the next few years.

LOVE it or hate it, there is no doubt Gympie’s planning scheme has been the centre of a lot of attention in the past few years.

And now Gympie Regional Council is expected to begin kicking the tyres on a new one.

The first steps in a installing a new one are expected to be taken at today’s ordinary meeting where councillors are being asked to endorse a comprehensive review of the document.

Legislation requires the plan be reviewed within 10 years of its adoption by the council.

The existing scheme was installed in July 2013.

The existing scheme was installed in July 2013.

The staff report says the review should be finished by 2023-24 and there are still several State Government hoops to jump through before it can commence.

The future of the planning scheme is one of more than 20 items to be discussed at the meeting, which will be livestreamed on the council’s Facebook page.

It will be joined by a decision on which company gets the contract to reseal the region’s 1300km of sealed roads for this financial year.

Staff have recommended RPQ North Coast be handed the contract for $2.1 million owing to its low price, its status as a Transport and Main Roads pre-qualified contractor, and that it was based closest to Gympie of all five bidders.

There are about 20 items on the agenda for today’s meeting.

The region’s water and sewerage infrastructure will also be discussed, with the latest report showing ongoing compliance problems with the sewerage plants at Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and Goomeri.

The report says these are caused by an ongoing problem with high salt levels and do not pose an environmental risk to the region.

The council is in the process of asking the State to change the licensing requirements to fix the issue.

Tenure renewals for the Mary Valley Show Society and Cooloola City Farm Nurseries and progress on the years-long coastal hazard adaptation strategy – which was halted by COVID – are also on the menu.