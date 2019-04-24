Menu
The council's funding for the Mary Valley Rattler continues, with another $150,000 in support provided.
News

Gympie council sinks another $150k into Rattler

scott kovacevic
by
24th Apr 2019 3:18 PM
ANOTHER $150,000 has been sunk into the Mary Valley Rattler's operations by Gympie Regional Council, a spokesman confirmed today.

The funding comes following on from last September's endorsement of a Letter of Comfort to the Rattler Railway Company.

"This was for audit purposes and reflected the status of the Rattler Railway Company as a council owned entity,” he said.

"In accordance with the council decision, Gympie Regional Council has recently provided $150,000 in operational support to the Rattler Railway Company.”

The Rattler's first run.
He said the first six months of operations "has been very successful”, including almost 1000 passengers in the past week.

And they're not stopping there.

"Operations will continue to be refined to increase revenue and further events and initiatives will be undertaken over the next 6 months,” he said.

"The tourism facility is an important piece in the regions history and has a strategic place in the planning of the region's economic and tourism strategy.

"Most importantly the launch of the Mary Valley Rattler has seen the vast majority of visitors drawn from outside the Gympie region resulting in an important increase in economic activity through employment and the provision of goods and services by local business.”

