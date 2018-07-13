Gympie council sets a new record as it works on region

Amamoor station was one of the record number of capital work projects delivered by Gympie Regional Council in 17/18.

Amamoor station was one of the record number of capital work projects delivered by Gympie Regional Council in 17/18. Tom Daunt

LAST year was a capital one for Gympie Regional Council, with a record number of works projects completed around the region.

Upgrades to Anderleigh Rd, footpaths at Southside and Amamoor station were among the projects delivered in that time, Gympie Region Councillors heard at this week's workshop.

Mayor Mick Curran said 80 per cent of the budgeted works were done, with another 10 per cent under way.

The remaining works would be carried over to the next financial year.

RELATED

Councillors were told it was the most budgeted work done in a financial year.

Cr Curran said the council "must chase that (funding) opportunity when it's available”, but the requirement for council to contribute meant not every State Government offer was taken up.

The Cogan St roundabout. Tom Daunt

"We don't go for everything,” he said.

"There's funding opportunities which come in where it's $10 million... and you sit there and go 'we can't afford that and it's not relevant to this region'.”

While some might question whether increasing capital works with state money might put more pressure on ratepayers in future maintenance and depreciation costs, Cr Curran said that was always part of the council's debate before projects were accepted.

Cr Daryl Dodt said the high schedule of work was achieved with significant State Government funding, and praised council staff for having the projects up their sleeve.

"A large amount of funding is coming because these guys are proposing projects that are shovel ready,” Cr Dodt said.

The River to Rail Trail; Our Towns projects at Tin Can Bay and Goomeri; and a bridge replacement at Little Glastonbury Rd were also among the completed works.