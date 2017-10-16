Gympie council seeks CBD space for Little Haven

Council is exploring providing space for Little Haven Palliative Care (with Jared Weier, Ray Smith, Sue Manton, Brandy Murley, Peter Anderson, Bronwyn McFarlane, Ray Curry and Narelle Griffiths pcitured here at the Little Haven walk).

Renee Albrecht

LITTLE Haven Palliative Care is one step closer to having a presence in Gympie's CBD, with Gympie Regional Council voting to explore if the Don Cameron building suits their needs.

Located on the corner of River Rd and Jaycee Way, the building is currently vacant and Mayor Mick Curran said it could be a great opportunity to help one of Gympie's much-loved community groups.

"I've previously been approached in this role to see if anything was available,” Cr Curran said.

"At that time there wasn't, but we're happy to help out where we can.”

Cr Curran brought the motion to explore the viability of the site before council, and it was accepted by unanimous vote with many councillors happy for the chance to support a service which has supported them.

"As someone who has used the service 13 years ago, it's hard to describe what they provide,” Cr Glen Hartwig said.

"They're very much in tune with our community and the people in it.”

Cr Mark McDonald also sang their praises not only for the past, but what might be in the future.

"I hope they're around for as long as I'm around, to do a bit for me,” he said.

While the motion does not yet provide a guarantee for Little Haven to use the building, Cr Curran hoped that would follow in short order.

"There's a little bit of work yet with it to get it over the line, but it's a great opportunity,” he said.

"It could be a pretty quick turnaround.”

While the site is planned to be developed into Gympie's transit hub, there is no set time-frame for that work to start.