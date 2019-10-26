Gympie council says water supply safe, despite ‘critical’ mention

The Borumba Dam near Imbil. The dam is very close to where the proposed Mary River Dam would be located.Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

The Borumba Dam near Imbil. The dam is very close to where the proposed Mary River Dam would be located.Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

AS WATER restrictions loom for the southeast after Wivenhoe Dam fell to its lowest level in a decade, the Gympie region water levels remain safe, the Gympie Regional Council has confirmed.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said this week that the Gympie Regional Council area, among others, was one region at critical supply levels.

The Gympie Regional Council failed to respond directly to the statement but said the water security of all areas in the Gympie region, including regional towns, was reviewed monthly and reported on fortnightly.

“All of the local water supplies in the Gympie Region are presently safe and continually monitored,” a GRC spokesman said.

Borumba Dam, that supplies the majority of the region, was at the high level of 85.8 per cent capacity.

“The council will continue to work with DNRME, SEQwater and other key stakeholders in delivering a safe and secure water supply,” the spokesman said.