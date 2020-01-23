Menu
Gympie council says it was told subbies paid

scott kovacevic
bhoffman
and Bill Hoffman
23rd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE Regional Council has confirmed it was given statutory declarations by collapsed building company Ri-Con Contractors saying subcontractors had been paid.

It is the second council to state it was given the documents, following revelations yesterday the Sunshine Coast Council had been given similar declarations during work at the Caloundra Tennis Centre.

Noosa Regional Council, which also awarded work to Ri-Con, declined to say whether it had also received the declarations.

It cited the need to seek legal advice.

"The council did receive the required stat decs," a Gympie council spokeswoman said.

Asked why Ri-Con had taken down its site office and safety fencing at the Youth Hub and Equestrian Centre, she said this decision "reflects the stage the project is at and is not necessarily related to whether the project is complete or not".

It was revealed yesterday the Peregian Beach-based business failed to meet a December deadline to satisfy its licence class financial requirements within building regulations.

Ri-Con leaves a debt of more than $4 million.

