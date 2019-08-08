Gympie council rocked by staff suspensions, investigation

GYMPIE Regional Council has confirmed that three of its staff have been suspended pending an investigation.

Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

The suspensions were leaked on social media this morning.

Council CEO Bernard Smith said today he had referred the matter to the CCC Queensland but that the council had brought in an independent third party to investigate the allegations.

"Gympie Regional Council can confirm three staff have been suspended from duties, pending an investigation," Mr Smith said.

"Please note that this is an investigation only, and requires a fair and confidential approach for those involved, with the outcome pending evidence gained throughout the investigation, as council is committed to providing procedural fairness," he said.

"This is an operational matter, which does not involve councillors.

"Council cannot comment further."

Crime and Corruption Commission chairman Alan MacSporran speaking about the CCC report into local government transparency and accountability.

The Crime and Corruption Commission is a statutory body set up to combat and reduce the incidence of major crime and corruption in the public sector in Queensland. Its functions and powers are set out in the Crime and Corruption Act 2001.

The CCC investigates both crime and corruption, has oversight of both the police and the public sector, and protects witnesses. It is the only integrity agency in Australia with this range of functions. In brief, the CCC:

investigates organised crime, paedophilia, terrorist activity and other serious crime referred to it for investigation

receives and investigates allegations of serious or systemic corrupt conduct

has a statutory function for crime and corruption prevention

helps recover the proceeds of crime

provides the witness protection service for the state of Queensland

conducts research on crime, policing or other relevant matters.