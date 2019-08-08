Gympie council rocked by staff suspensions, investigation
GYMPIE Regional Council has confirmed that three of its staff have been suspended pending an investigation.
The suspensions were leaked on social media this morning.
Council CEO Bernard Smith said today he had referred the matter to the CCC Queensland but that the council had brought in an independent third party to investigate the allegations.
"Gympie Regional Council can confirm three staff have been suspended from duties, pending an investigation," Mr Smith said.
"Please note that this is an investigation only, and requires a fair and confidential approach for those involved, with the outcome pending evidence gained throughout the investigation, as council is committed to providing procedural fairness," he said.
"This is an operational matter, which does not involve councillors.
"Council cannot comment further."
