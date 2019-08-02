Menu
SPLIT: Gympie Regional Council has come under fire for proposed changes to the planning scheme that will allow "infrequent” motorsport events to be held in rural zones. Chris Ison ROK200816cenduro10
Council News

Gympie council refutes criticism over motorsport changes

scott kovacevic
by
2nd Aug 2019 12:01 AM
GYMPIE Regional Council has defended itself against criticism over possible planning scheme changes to allow temporary motorbike events without full development approval.

The proposed changes have come under fire in the past week as potentially disruptive and dangerous, and that councillors will be evading their responsibilities by supporting it.

However a council spokeswoman said councillors had flagged the desire "to facilitate a range of land uses in the Gympie region without the need for a development application if the land use was proposed to occur on an ad hoc or temporary basis”.

This included motorsport facilities and events.

Heavy regulations still apply beyond the planning scheme requirements of not more than twice a year, each a maximum four days' length and only in rural zones.

They would also need to meet with and put in place all State Emergency Service requirements for traffic, bushfire safety, flooding and policing.

All necessary permits, including liquor and food, must be secured and noise from the event must comply with the Environmental Protection Act, the spokeswoman said.

"If a motorsport facility (i.e. event) is proposed and does not meet the above criteria, it is not considered to be a temporary use and will need an impact assessable development application to be submitted to council,” she said.

Clearing up the proposal's wording caused by a "draft error” is proposed by changing "temporary uses” to "irregular and infrequent uses”.

Public feedback on the proposed amendments is open until close of business today.

Visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au/proposed-amendments-to-the-planning-scheme.

development gympie council gympie regional council motorsport sport town planning
