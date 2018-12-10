Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Postal vote
Postal vote Trevor Veale
News

Gympie council postal vote election was best ever: letter

by Letter to the Editor
10th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

Postal vote was best system ever

THE best voting system I have ever seen and/or been involved with was the postal voting run by the Gympie Council (can not remember date) whereby they sent out the voting form by Australia Post.

We had 28 days to return our vote in a return paid envelope. I may not be correct on the figures.

READ MORE: 10 Things Daryl Dodt promised before the last election

READ MORE: What the mayor said before we voted

At the time I could not believe that approximately 30 per cent did not vote.

The council at the time lacked the internal fortitude to fine the non-voters.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran
Gympie Regional Council Mayor Mick Curran Philippe Coquerand

I also believe that why fine a person for not voting.

Why not take them off the roll and out of the system for say five years?

When I say take them out of the system that would include all Centrelink benefits. That would get some slack out of the system.

What is the cost of the pre-polling station in Gympie with three or four staff over one or two weeks then all the polling booths on the day compared to the postal vote?

A bit tough you think?

Postal vote
Postal vote Trevor Veale

Try being late paying Telstra, council rates, AGL, car rego, Visa, driver's license or bank loan and any other payment you have.

The down side would be for the printers with no "How to vote cards” being handed out or mess to clean up.

Colin Saunders,

Gympie

gympie council gympie election gympie politics letters letter to the editor mick curran
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    12 PHOTOS: First batch of Gympie touch footy winners crowned

    premium_icon 12 PHOTOS: First batch of Gympie touch footy winners crowned

    News Have a look at the full list of winners and a comprehensive photo gallery from Friday night's games.

    GALLERY: Out and about this weekend at Rainbow Beach

    premium_icon GALLERY: Out and about this weekend at Rainbow Beach

    News Not even an overcast day could keep people away from Rainbow Beach.

    Family buys Gympie region business to spend time together

    premium_icon Family buys Gympie region business to spend time together

    News A new burger joint has opened up at Rainbow Beach.

    Rainbow Beach retirees selling business of eight years

    premium_icon Rainbow Beach retirees selling business of eight years

    News Retirement calls for Rainbow Beach owners.

    Local Partners