Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig is looking forward to working with the region’s new CEO.
News

Gympie Council officially begins search for new CEO

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
4th Jun 2020 8:00 PM
GYMPIE Regional Council has begun the all-important search to find its new CEO, just over a month following former boss Bernard Smith’s resignation.

The council this week confirmed it had “commenced the recruitment process”, posting the job overview and application details to the LGAQ website.

Bernard Smith, former Gympie Regional Council CEO
Mayor Glen Hartwig said the council had chosen executive recruitment agency Peak Services to help advertise the position.

“It’s very important that we find the right person, someone who reflects the values and understands and supports the vision that this new council needs to implement,” Mr Hartwig said.

Pauline Gordon, Gympie Regional Council Interim CEO
“The agency will help us cast a wide net and advertise the position broadly through their networks, and they will act as a collection point for applications, plus other administration work as required.

“Council has adopted a standing committee, which is a collective group of councillors, who identify a short-list of applicants, conduct interviews and recommend a preferred candidate to council.

“The full Council will then appoint our new CEO. It’s important for our community that we get the right fit for the council, the organisation and our residents.

First meeting of the new elected council – Bob Fredman, Dolly Jensen, Shane Waldock, Jess Milne, Bruce Devereaux, Mayor Glen Hartwig, Warren Polley, Deputy Mayor Hilary Smerdon and Dan Stewart
“This is a council driven process, as we are in control of who we interview and appoint.

“Since the election, we’ve already seen some great work commence – I’m very much looking forward to the appointment of the new CEO, who will support our vision and lead the organisation back to one of the most sustainable and envied councils in the state.”

The council appointed Pauline Gordon as interim CEO following Mr Smith’s exit.

Applications for the new CEO close on June 15.

Gympie Times

