Gympie council ‘not seen as trusted guides, leaders’

Gympie councillors Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald have failed to build trust with the public, a divisional candidate says.

Council’s communication problem

AT the very forefront of our mayor, councillors and CEO’s minds should be these issues: investment and growth of business, commercialisation practices of council, managing demand of the finite resources and developing different and better relationships with the community.

In all of these cases lies the undeniable reality that strategic communication is at the heart of every one of these matters.

Gympie Regional Council election candidate Terrence McMullen.

From idea and concept formulation to application and management, building trust and confidence with the public, businesses and staff should be the starting point for any council.

As we have seen, this council fails to recognise this area and as such are not seen as trusted guides, pathfinders and leaders who are able to connect with the very entities it seeks to serve and support. There should be a concerted effort to bring back into focus this council’s priorities by articulating its purpose via a consistent message.

This communication is broadly based on the support of all levels of council ensuring that from the mayor, councillors and CEO down, effective messaging will support them in their roles as ambassadors for the council.

Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.

In this time when the people are asked to decide who to support at the election box I believe that whoever is successful, needs to develop and maintain a communication with the whole community.

This will serve Gympie and surrounding areas well in place shaping it to identify and address the need to encourage inward investment and boost the local economy.

Terry McMullan, Candidate Division 3

Have say on bushfires

QUEENSLANDERS are being given a chance to can have their say on the effectiveness of land management policy and the frequency of bushfires.

The opening of the Federal Government inquiry has been welcomed, after the Palaszczuk Labor Government shut down attempts by the LNP to establish a State Parliamentary Inquiry on behalf of those who have suffered the impacts of two intense fire seasons.

I’ve visited communities that have been in the crosshair of these ferocious blazes and so many locals have questions and Labor isn’t answering them.

Lachlan Miller claims the Rural Fire service funding has been slashed by $13 million.

Stories of mismanaged state-controlled land and issues with getting approvals for hazard reduction burns are frequently raised.

Queenslanders deserve to know why Annastacia Palaszczuk has overseen an 83 per cent reduction in overall fire prevention activities.

Queenslanders deserve to know why this Labor Government has slashed funding for the Rural Fire Service by $13 million.

Our fireys do an incredible job protecting the public and property, but they’re being let down by a Labor government that is failing to ensure they’re being backed up by suitable fire preparedness and land management practices.

Mr Miller says the State has cut fire prevention activities by 83 per cent.

It is outrageous that it takes the Federal Coalition to undertake an inquiry into an area of responsibility that the State Labor Government should be managing.

The LNP encourage all Queenslanders to make a submission to the Federal inquiry into the recent bushfires.

Lachlan Millar, LNP Shadow Minister for Fire