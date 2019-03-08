Gympie council needs women - as does politics in general

Gympie region's all-male council. If you count the proportion of women in political life in Australia and compare it across 192 countries, Australia came in at number 20 in 2001, 40 in 2014, and 50 last year. We are going backwards.

Gympie region's all-male council. If you count the proportion of women in political life in Australia and compare it across 192 countries, Australia came in at number 20 in 2001, 40 in 2014, and 50 last year. We are going backwards.

CONGRATULATIONS to Jellina White on her milestone celebration yesterday - 10 years as owner manager of the local Bank of Queensland branch.

Jellina White celebrates 10 years at the top of Gympie's Bank of Queensland this week.

Jellina is the perfect example of a modern, successful, hard working woman, wife and mother, devoted to family, generous to the community.

She is not alone. The Gympie region is blessed with thousands of strong, compassionate, successful, outstanding women, quietly going about their jobs and often getting paid less than their male counterparts for the privilege, doing the lion's share of housework, volunteering and holding the fabric of society together.

Happy International Women's Day to you all.

Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in her address to the Brisbane IWD Breakfast this week noted that though women have come a long way in the past century, there is still a long way to go. One of the challenges facing Australia - and the Gympie region - is getting more women into politics.

Male violence against women in the Lucky Country is out of control and getting worse.

Violence against women in this country is out of control. Pexels

Throwing more money at these issues is a start, but education and shifting attitudes is paramount.