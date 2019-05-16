Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

A Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016 - Gympie Regional Council is considering a big change to this year's Gold Rush Festival by including a Friday night parade instead of a Saturday daytime parade.

A Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016 - Gympie Regional Council is considering a big change to this year's Gold Rush Festival by including a Friday night parade instead of a Saturday daytime parade. LEEROY TODD

GYMPIE Regional Council is considering a big change to this year's Gold Rush Festival by including a Friday night parade instead of a Saturday daytime parade.

The change is being proposed as part of efforts to reinvigorate the festival and encourage greater levels of involvement from schools and the broader community.

An evening parade would mean new and exciting elements could be added to what would become the festival's launch event, including a large night-time lantern display with lanterns designed and paraded by local school students.

Cr Bob Fredman said council staff had consulted with a local traders association, schools and community groups for feedback and the idea was strongly supported.

However Council is keen to also hear from the community.

"Our Gold Rush Festival is a much-loved annual event that our community takes enormous pride in,” Cr Fredman said.

"We want to make sure that a change like this has the community's support, because it is the community's event after all.”

Over the next few weeks, the council will seek the community's feedback on whether they support changing the event's parade to an evening event.

Members of the community will have until June 13, 2019 to complete an online survey at ww.gympie.qld.gov.au/ haveyoursay, participate in a social media poll, or pop into a library to complete a paper-based survey.

GYMPIE REGION VOLUNTEERS TO BE THANKED

NATIONAL Volunteer Week next week will acknowledge the contributions of volunteers across the country. To thank Gympie region volunteers, the council, Gympie Region Volunteer Centre and MP Tony Perrett MP will host Gympie's annual Celebration of Volunteering event next Thursday, May 23, 10am-12noon at the Gympie Civic Centre.