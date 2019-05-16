Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016 - Gympie Regional Council is considering a big change to this year's Gold Rush Festival by including a Friday night parade instead of a Saturday daytime parade.
A Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016 - Gympie Regional Council is considering a big change to this year's Gold Rush Festival by including a Friday night parade instead of a Saturday daytime parade. LEEROY TODD
News

Gympie council moves to hold Gold Rush parade Friday night

Shelley Strachan
by
16th May 2019 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Regional Council is considering a big change to this year's Gold Rush Festival by including a Friday night parade instead of a Saturday daytime parade.

The change is being proposed as part of efforts to reinvigorate the festival and encourage greater levels of involvement from schools and the broader community.

An evening parade would mean new and exciting elements could be added to what would become the festival's launch event, including a large night-time lantern display with lanterns designed and paraded by local school students.

Cr Bob Fredman said council staff had consulted with a local traders association, schools and community groups for feedback and the idea was strongly supported.

However Council is keen to also hear from the community.

"Our Gold Rush Festival is a much-loved annual event that our community takes enormous pride in,” Cr Fredman said.

"We want to make sure that a change like this has the community's support, because it is the community's event after all.”

Over the next few weeks, the council will seek the community's feedback on whether they support changing the event's parade to an evening event.

Members of the community will have until June 13, 2019 to complete an online survey at ww.gympie.qld.gov.au/ haveyoursay, participate in a social media poll, or pop into a library to complete a paper-based survey.

GYMPIE REGION VOLUNTEERS TO BE THANKED

NATIONAL Volunteer Week next week will acknowledge the contributions of volunteers across the country. To thank Gympie region volunteers, the council, Gympie Region Volunteer Centre and MP Tony Perrett MP will host Gympie's annual Celebration of Volunteering event next Thursday, May 23, 10am-12noon at the Gympie Civic Centre.

bob fredman gold rush festival gold rush parade gympie council gympie events gympie regional council whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    Worldwide cuisine on offer at 2019 Gympie Show

    News Your taste buds will travel to the four corners on the earth at this years Gympie Show

    GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    premium_icon GALLERY: Top 20 photos of Gympie's worst car parkers

    News Don't miss these top 20 photos from Gympie's Worst Car parkers.

    GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    premium_icon GALLERY: 62 great pix from Day 1 of the 2019 Gympie Show

    News Things were in full swing at the Gympie Showgrounds today

    Gympie Show hosts global contest for young riders

    premium_icon Gympie Show hosts global contest for young riders

    News 'I hope we can beat the Americans this year'