Gympie council meetings could soon be held in your own home

FOOTBALL and great drama can now be enjoyed from the comfort of our lounge room, so why not the politically-charged debate of a Gympie Regional Council meeting?

This could soon be a reality with investigations under way into live-streaming the council's ordinary meetings and workshops. While the level of demand had to be considered, Mayor Mick Curran said there was evidently some.

"We get a lot of hits on our website on agendas and minutes," he said. "So people are interested in that."

Marketing and communications manager Sharna Rowley said several hurdles, like memory space, still remained.

"We've got to sort that out first. Once that's done it will be the audio to make sure we can hear," she said.

Cr Curran said it could also be a case of be careful what you wish for.

"Probably one thing it will show is how boring council meetings actually are," he said.

"We are very dissimilar to the state and federal governments in that councillors don't sit there and abuse one another across the table."