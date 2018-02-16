Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Gympie council meetings could soon be held in your own home

Live-streaming of meetings on council's radar.
Live-streaming of meetings on council's radar. Pexels
scott kovacevic
by

FOOTBALL and great drama can now be enjoyed from the comfort of our lounge room, so why not the politically-charged debate of a Gympie Regional Council meeting?

This could soon be a reality with investigations under way into live-streaming the council's ordinary meetings and workshops. While the level of demand had to be considered, Mayor Mick Curran said there was evidently some.

"We get a lot of hits on our website on agendas and minutes," he said. "So people are interested in that."

Reader poll

Should Gympie Regional Council live stream meetings?

View Results

Marketing and communications manager Sharna Rowley said several hurdles, like memory space, still remained.

"We've got to sort that out first. Once that's done it will be the audio to make sure we can hear," she said.

Cr Curran said it could also be a case of be careful what you wish for.

"Probably one thing it will show is how boring council meetings actually are," he said.

"We are very dissimilar to the state and federal governments in that councillors don't sit there and abuse one another across the table."

Topics:  council meetings gympie council gympie regional council internet live streaming

Gympie Times
Highway to the danger zone: GT launches new high-tech gadget

Highway to the danger zone: GT launches new high-tech gadget

The Gympie Times reporter Tom Daunt has been to Brisbane and has returned with the skills to consistently deliver top-class drone footage to our...

Smoke and fires: if you think it's bad now...

SMOKE: Where there's fire there's smoke - and more to come

Smoke worries to continue wherever the wind blows: QFES

Revealed: who will run, who won't, in Gympie by-election

Mick Venardos

Strong competition in the Mary Valley by-election

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft dismissed

DISMISSED: Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has been dismissed by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has been dismissed.

Local Partners