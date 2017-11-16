Gympie council makes pitch for state road funds

FUNDING HOPE: Power Rd is one of 20 regional roads Gympie Regional Council is hoping to be improved with help from state funding.

A BRIDGE upgrade on Anderleigh Rd and the widening of Rammutt Rd could be in line for state funding as part of a $6 million Wide Bay program.

Gympie Regional Council looked to put the finishing touches on a list of 20 Local Roads of Regional Significance at a workshop yesterday, which will put those works in the running for funding of up to 50 per cent.

Mayor Mick Curran said it was important the roads be identified for the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme given their value to the region.

"They've been identified as high use, there's an economic factor there and they're roads that need work on them,” Cr Curran said.

While there was no set date on when any works would be undertaken, the roads listed had all been identified as needing upgrades.

Other roads which are expected to be included in the final list include Counter Rd, Kandanga-Imbil Rd, Centro Way-River Rd- Graham St, Power Rd, and Monkland St-Louisa St- Parsons Rd.

Cr Curran said a decision on which roads would receive funding in this year's round was expected within the next two months.

Deputy Mayor Bob Leitch also welcomed the possibility of external funding for regional roads, particularly those with reputations.

"Any money we can get to deal with Crescent Rd and Station Rd is welcomed,” Cr Leitch said.

Roads needed to meet criteria to be considered for funding.

Among these were: whether the roads connected important centres of the region; if they connected to significant industrial, agricultural or tourism activities; if they gave access to services such as hospitals and schools; or if they supported economic development, usually indicated by how many cars used them.

The five-year program is overseen by the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Road and Transport Group.