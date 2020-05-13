Gympie council looks to future with six new trainees

GYMPIE Regional Council has welcomed six new Certificate III trainees to the fold, as it aims to continue its role in supporting the next generation entering the workforce.

Mitch Gugger, Dylan Riches, Reece Sutton, and Ned Cousins are all completing Certificate III in Civil Construction over a 3-year period, while Jadelyn Carey is completing a Certificate III in Business in one year and Ryleigh Brown is completing a Certificate III in Parks and Gardens over three.

New Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig said he was “thrilled” to see younger generations taking an interest in local government and choosing to work within the region.

“Working for local government is very rewarding as our organisation provides a wide range of services to so many people in our community,” Mr Hartwig said.

“Being able to study and work simultaneously is a great opportunity to learn skills that you will use for the rest of your life.

“I would like to welcome our newest trainees and I look forward to working with you during your time at Council.”

Another six council trainees recently completed their traineeships and received their Cert III in Business or Local Government.

For more information on Council’s traineeship program visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/traineeships.