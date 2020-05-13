Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glen Hartwig, Gympie Mayor Photo: Photography by Bambi
Glen Hartwig, Gympie Mayor Photo: Photography by Bambi
News

Gympie council looks to future with six new trainees

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
13th May 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE Regional Council has welcomed six new Certificate III trainees to the fold, as it aims to continue its role in supporting the next generation entering the workforce.

Mitch Gugger, Dylan Riches, Reece Sutton, and Ned Cousins are all completing Certificate III in Civil Construction over a 3-year period, while Jadelyn Carey is completing a Certificate III in Business in one year and Ryleigh Brown is completing a Certificate III in Parks and Gardens over three.

New Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig.
New Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig.

Gympie Regional Council Mayor Glen Hartwig said he was “thrilled” to see younger generations taking an interest in local government and choosing to work within the region.

“Working for local government is very rewarding as our organisation provides a wide range of services to so many people in our community,” Mr Hartwig said.

“Being able to study and work simultaneously is a great opportunity to learn skills that you will use for the rest of your life.

“I would like to welcome our newest trainees and I look forward to working with you during your time at Council.”

Another six council trainees recently completed their traineeships and received their Cert III in Business or Local Government.

For more information on Council’s traineeship program visit https://www.gympie.qld.gov.au/traineeships.

gympie careers gympie jobs gympie news gympie region gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CR--HOLE: Gympie features in Qld ‘Sh-t town showdown’

        premium_icon CR--HOLE: Gympie features in Qld ‘Sh-t town showdown’

        News Gympie labelled worse than Cairns, makes the quarter final of joke page’s competition.

        Dog gone loving way to say farewell to man’s bestie

        premium_icon Dog gone loving way to say farewell to man’s bestie

        News So when you lose your four-leged soul mate, who are you going to call?

        WARNING: 'Bitumen bandits' are targeting Gympie region

        premium_icon WARNING: 'Bitumen bandits' are targeting Gympie region

        News ‘The scam starts when someone knocks on your door and tells you they have asphalt...

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Government update on COVID-19