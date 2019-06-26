Menu
Gympie Council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran.
Gympie council is a mess and this is the only way to save it

by Letter to the Editor by Neil Hodges
26th Jun 2019 11:51 AM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

THE Gympie Regional Council has been in damage control since the public meeting held at the Civic centre on June 12, 2019, revealed the mess that is the Gympie Regional Council.

The consensus of opinion is the present council is the most poorly run council in living memory.

The full page letter in The Gympie Times on June 25, 2019, has revealed the incompetence and disregard for the duties of care entrusted to the Mayor and councillors by the people of Gympie.　

Open letter to Gympie Mayor Mick Curran paid for by an anonymous group of Gympie business people in this week's Gympie Times.
The solution in a nutshell (is this):

The Mayor and councillors must put aside their differences and egos and attend to and action the following matters today.

  • The position of CEO must be declared vacant and an administrator appointed immediately to attend to the financial and staff affairs of council in a proper and competent manner with full accountability to the people of the Gympie region
  • The position of Director of Town Planning must be declared vacant and a qualified and competent town planner appointed as a caretaker to administer the business of the town planning department
  • This department is 18 months behind in the fulfilment of its duties and obligations and falling further behind each day.
  • The failure that is the Economic Development Committee must be disbanded and a team of suitably qualified and competent staff engaged to achieve the results that will create employment in our town and region.

Gympie Regional Council's Director of Planning and Development Gina Vereker.
There is no other solution to any of the aforementioned matters.

NEIL HODGES,

GYMPIE

