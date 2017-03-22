Gympie council in a strong financial position: Mayor

THERE has been some commentary recently around the financial position of council.

I can advise that council is very fortunate in that we are in a very strong and responsible financial position. With a growing asset base, reduced debt and more than adequate reserves, Gympie Regional Council is better placed financially than the majority of councils in Queensland.

Councils face financial pressures as all governments do.

Our council works hard to maintain the balance between financial responsibility and managing requests from residents whilst maintaining current service delivery standards and providing facilities which improve the liveability of the region.

It is also important to recognise that we have delivered the two lowest rate rises in council's history whilst providing major projects like the world class Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre and the Mary Valley Rattler project which will bring jobs, visitors and business to our region.

Council continues to advocate to both the state and federal governments to attract additional funding for important projects in this region.

This is the "free money” I have previously referred to. If this funding is not secured by GRC it will be given to other Queensland councils.

Projects that have benefited from this type of funding include the Mary Valley Rattler as well as important road, bridge and facility upgrades right across this region.

Our council is in a good position financially and we are benchmarking on target or better than is required by the Auditor General's office.

We remain focused on remaining fiscally responsible and sustainable well into the future.