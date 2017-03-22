28°
News

Gympie council in a strong financial position: Mayor

Mayor Mick Curran | 22nd Mar 2017 6:44 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THERE has been some commentary recently around the financial position of council.

I can advise that council is very fortunate in that we are in a very strong and responsible financial position. With a growing asset base, reduced debt and more than adequate reserves, Gympie Regional Council is better placed financially than the majority of councils in Queensland.

Councils face financial pressures as all governments do.

Our council works hard to maintain the balance between financial responsibility and managing requests from residents whilst maintaining current service delivery standards and providing facilities which improve the liveability of the region.

It is also important to recognise that we have delivered the two lowest rate rises in council's history whilst providing major projects like the world class Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre and the Mary Valley Rattler project which will bring jobs, visitors and business to our region.

Council continues to advocate to both the state and federal governments to attract additional funding for important projects in this region.

This is the "free money” I have previously referred to. If this funding is not secured by GRC it will be given to other Queensland councils.

Projects that have benefited from this type of funding include the Mary Valley Rattler as well as important road, bridge and facility upgrades right across this region.

Our council is in a good position financially and we are benchmarking on target or better than is required by the Auditor General's office.

We remain focused on remaining fiscally responsible and sustainable well into the future.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie regional council mayor mick curran mick curran opinion

Man found guilty over Tin Can Bay esky murder

Man found guilty over Tin Can Bay esky murder

ONE of three fisherman accused of killing Gold Coast man Shaun Barker and dumping his body in the Toolara State Forrest, has been found guilty of murder.

Gympie business going nuts with record crop

GROWING: The Suncoast Gold Macadamias 2017 factory team before the factory processing begins on this year's record crop.

Macadamia crop ready to process

'Final approval' means it's full steam ahead for train

Mayor Mick Curran and the Rattler - the State Government has today confirmed final approval of the $4.7 million funding for the Rattler.

'Final approval' means it's full steam ahead for Rattler

Muster woes are food for thought

Gympie Muster woes are food for thought

Local Partners

Tin Can men's shed will provide 'vital' community role

An April constructuin date has been approved by the Gympie Regional Council

Weddings: Heading back to where it all started

WHERE IT ALL STARTED: Jocie and Josh Brogden on their wedding day at Boreen Point.

Pelting rain and a mechanical bull make for a perfect wedding day

What's happening around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary March 22-26

What's on around Gympie region this week?

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for March 21-26

Great fun to be had at Gympie and Rainbow Beach

A fundraiser at Rainbow Beach will help bring up to 40 children from drought ravaged western Queensland to a holiday at the beach.

Great fun to be had at Gympie and Rainbow Beach

Josh acts like My Kitchen Rules' biggest jerk

JOSH Meeuwissen’s latest outburst, which saw his wife refused to stand next to him, cements him as the biggest jerk in My Kitchen Rules’ history.

The long goodbye: Oblivious MAFS groom is finally dumped

Michelle delivers her slow and painful breakup speech to Jesse.

WIFE dumps her unsuspecting husband with a slow and painful speech.

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The original Power Rangers

Power Rangers to feature openly gay superhero in industry first

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over 'husband'

Perth twin sisters Sharon and Michelle Marsh fail out over the Snapchat fight in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

“Don’t get weird about the Nick thing."

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

Room to Grow!

135 Thomas Road, Curra 4570

House 3 3 2 $260,000

Welcome to 135 Thomas Road, Curra where the views are amazing, and possibilities are all there. All we need is for someone to see the vision. Situated on 5 acres...

no time 2 wait with this 1!

25 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $285,000

This really is a heart buyers property for someone seeking the good old days or just a fantastic property to own. This wonderful big home is picture perfect and...

STUNNING ENTERTAINER!!!!

17 Sweeney Court, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 2 6 $578,000

Looking for something with style and class and a little different from anything else? This is it! This unique light-filled and airy home is the perfect entertainer...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 $395,000

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS

3 Endeavour Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This absolutely fabulous home is set towards the rear of the 2435m² property which is offers privacy as it has been planted extensively with native plants and...

LOOK AT ME + MY AMERICAN STYLE BARN

21 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 3 4 $368,000

Country life with style is only one of the many offerings of this exclusively listed home. From the house layout to the natural polished hardwood floors...

Oh !! what a FEELING !!

2 Cerebus Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed ... $155,000

Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed with concrete floor and power. Water is connected to the shed, and also a small water tank at...

PRICED to SELL - QUIET STREET

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $350,000 O/over

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

LOVINGLY MAINTAINED

20 Bridge Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 3 1 3 $165,000

This immaculate 3 bedroom home on ½ acre is within walking distance to Kilkivan shops, pub, school etc. The home has been renovated about 5-6 years ago and has a...

&quot;PIE CREEK MAGIC&quot;

9 Sturgess Road, Pie Creek 4570

4 2 4 Auction

Low set brick home on fully fenced (dog proof) 1.5 acres, screened by native trees for privacy in the sort after prestigious Pie Creek area. A short drive to the...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!