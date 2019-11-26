Gympie council faced with $13M stadium dilemma

Gympie’s indoor sports enthusiasts like Lori Hoffman and Renee Albrecht could be in line for a new $13.5 million indoor stadium.

GYMPIE should have a new multi-use indoor sports centre – but it is going to cost $13.5 million to build.

The proposed stadium would have three courts, with the possibility to expand by two more courts down the road.

Permanent tiered seating and canteen are also in the design.

A feasibility report on the stadium is to be brought before councillors at today’s general meeting – two items after the council endorses an annual report which reveals an $11 million operating loss last financial year.

Artists impression of what a new multipurpose indoor stadium could look like.

The staff report says a stadium could be running in the black within five years “if managed well”.

And state or federal funding could be part of the payment plan if these programs continue.

The council is yet to pinpoint where the stadium could be built, but the report recommends within the city’s northern or southern borders.

At least 13,400sq m of land is needed; 7700sq m for parking and public transport, 3700sq m for the initial building and 2000sq m future expansion.

If the stadium includes netball facilities, the land needed balloons out to 27,400sq m.

The news is not so good for people hoping for a new indoor equestrian centre in the city.

The cost of building a 3000-4000 capacity arena starts at $8.4 million, and trots up to $19.9 million with all the bells and whistles – and would run at an annual loss of $97.000.

An option similar to the newly built Kilkivan Equestrian Centre would be $1.5 million, but would still be $16,000-$48,000 in the red every year.

The possibility of a new Equestian Centre in Gympie, like the one at Kilkivan, has also been explored.

However, the report says the project should be delayed “until there is greater assurance that the facility can be operated cost-neutrally and without negatively impacting on the financial status of the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre”.

A new equestrian stadium is not the only project expected to be put on the back burner at today’s meeting.

The hotly debated “hydrotherapy” warm water pool is on the agenda.

After first being advised by consultants in February to assess the need for a new pool after April next year, councillors are now expected to move the decision to after July, 2021.

Staff are advising the delay as “the time frame suggested … is not achievable within current staff capacity”.

The council will use the year from July 1 next year to June 30, 2021, to establish if the existing 25m pool can cater for hydrotherapy uses.

The council is delaying a decision on whether a new hydrotherapy pool is needed by at least a year.

A new pool is expected to come with a $5 million price tag. Funding will “likely require partnership between council and third parties such as community fundraising, public private partnerships and health and well being funding through federal and state government grants,” the report says.

Aside from the big ticket items, this week’s agenda also offers some relief for drought stricken ratepayers.

The council is considering expanding the interest free period from December 7, this year, to March 6, next year.

“Primary producers are currently experiencing financial hardships associated with the drought conditions across the region,” the staff report says.

Farmers affected by drought are expected to be able to apply for a three month extension on their overdue rates bill before interest starts racking up.

Under the plan, primary producers will be eligible for the extension once they provide evidence their property has been declared individually droughted by the State Government.

Other items on the agenda include a draft of the council’s Economic Development and Investment Strategy for 2020-25, a new contract for Surf Life Saving to patrol Rainbow Beach, the awarding of the delayed grounds maintenance contract, and confirming the last sitting dates of this council ahead of the March 28 election.

Today’s meeting starts at 9am at the Gympie Town Hall and is open to the public.