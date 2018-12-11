Gympie council eyes off $10 million more in projects

Tin Can Bay residents could soon have a jetty to enjoy if the council's pitch for federal funding is successful.

FISHERMEN and travellers could soon have a big win, with Gympie Regional Council asking for federal government help to fund the two multi-million dollar projects.

The council wants half the costs of the Tin Can Bay jetty and the Gympie Transit Centre to be covered by the Building Better Regions program, with an official application expected to be endorsed at tomorrow morning's meeting.

If successful, the federal government would chip in $5.1 million for the two projects.

The rest would come from council coffers.

As the projects would need to be finished by December 2021, the council would be able to spread the spend over three financial years.

The plan for the new transit centre in Gympie. Contributed

The $1.6 million transit centre in Jaycee Way in the Gympie CBD would be a hub for buses, coaches, taxis, RV and car parking.

The proposed 180m jetty at Norman Point will provide access to deep water beyond the sand flats, and has a price tag of $8.67 million.

Consultation for the two projects is at different stages, however.

While the transit centre has been part of two public consultation processes, the report notes "engagement in relation to the jetty project has involved informal consultation with Tin Can Bay stakeholders as well as the release of graphic representations to the media”.

A 3D draft of what the new transit centre will look like. Contributed

The jetty has proven to be a divisive subject on the coast.

Residents have criticised a perceived lack of consultation and questioned the long-term impact a jetty could have its iconic dolphin feeding and the environment.

Coast councillor Mark McDonald rejected this criticism in August, saying detailed environmental studies were carried out in 2016.

"The studies have found there will be no impact on matters of national environmental significance under the Commonwealth's Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act,” he said.

The application for this round of the BBRF was made by council staff last month, and needs councillor support.