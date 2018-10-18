Gympie council extends storm waste offer

Gympie Regional Council has extended the free dumping of debris from last week's severe storm until October 28.

RESIDENTS cleaning up after the storm will not be charged to rid their rubbish at the region's tips for the next 10 days.

Gympie Regional Council has extended the deadline for storm-related household and green waste to be disposed of at dumps until Saturday, October 28, wedging the door open for a little bit longer.

Amamoor and Manumbar are the only sites exempted from the offer.

However, while some residents have been asking for curbside collection a council spokeswoman said they would be unable to offer it.

Mayor Mick Curran said it would be a while before the clean up would be complete.

Warren Robinson empties his trailer at Bonnick Rd. Renee Albrecht

"While the recent storms only took a short time to create a significant amount of damage, the clean up around the region will take weeks,” he said.

"Council staff are also out inspecting roads and assessing damage to trees and infrastructure. This is a big job and one that will take some time.

"Staff are handling requests for service in order of priority and the community's patience during this time is much appreciated.”