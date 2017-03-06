Gympie council enforces the law inconsistently: letter

GYMPIE Regional "Council is committed that every business complies with environmental and planning legislation” was the official response to my letter about the problems that Garapine has with appealing against a development that is already constructed.

I am appealing against a decision of the Gympie Regional Council to approve a pig farm on the Mary River at Kybong.

This appeal is continuing according to law and it would not be appropriate for me to comment on the appeal. But despite the appeal the developer is just going ahead with the project anyway.

They even announced their intention to ignore the law in your paper on October 4, 2016:

"Controversial Kybong farm up and running.”

I understand that the council is quite relaxed about their actions.

Apart from ignoring their responsibilities in this and quite a few other cases, I question why council leaps about and threatens legal action if a bus is not parked correctly and takes legal action if a business maybe stretches the zoning code but does not enforce the law, or seem to cause many problems, in other cases where there is the real possibility of harm.

Gympie Regional Council is on the side of the developers in the case at Kybong and concerning Garapine.

Does this mean they ignore (the certain) behaviour of (certain people)?

Reg Lawler,

Dagun.