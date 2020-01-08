Menu
Col Morley has stepped out of the running for the Division 7 seat.
News

Gympie council election has one less contender

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
8th Jan 2020 3:30 PM
8th Jan 2020 3:30 PM

THERE is one less name in the running for a seat on the next Gympie Regional Council with candidate Col Morley stepping out of the race.

Mr Morley, who intended to run for the Division 7 seat, said he will also no longer comment on council matters as he does not want to be “an armchair general”.

The decision to step out became clear after a New Year’s Eve discussion with his wife Trina, Mr Morley said.

Col Morley.
“Trina asked me to prove to her that moving us into public life would be good for the overall wellbeing of our family,” he said on his Facebook page.



Since the ultimatum was issued, he said the pros and cons of running for a council seat were an everyday discussion.

Mr Morley says his decision to step out of the race is so he can put his family first.
“I had to acknowledge to Trina that I cannot see any clear advantage to our family life; and that a run at local government would be an act of personal fulfilment for me alone,” Mr Morley said.

“Therefore, I will place my family first; it is the right thing to do as our wider happiness is much more important than a personal milestone.”

Gympie Times

