Gympie council election 2020: Why would Curran accept $10k?

Mick Curran has received a hefty political donation to his reelection campaign from Gympie business Corbet’s

Mick Curran has received a hefty political donation to his reelection campaign from Gympie business Corbet’s

Letter to the Editor

I COULD not believe what I was reading when I saw the headline “Curran’s re-election bid gets $10k business boost” (The Gympie Times, Tuesday, March 3). Two questions sprang immediately to mind: Why? and Why?

Why would Emberwell Pty Ltd (of which the Corbet Group and Corbet Energy are part) make such a large donation to support Mr Curran’s re-election bid?

Why would Mr Curran accept it?

The second question was particularly puzzling, as Mr Curran has had some experience of the problems attendant on acceptance of private donations.

I recall that back in 2016, he escaped public censure by the seat of his pants for not declaring his election donation receipts.

The three candidates vying to be elected mayor of the Gympie region on March 28, 2020 are Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome and Mick Curran.

His compulsory return to the Electoral Commission arrived at the 11th hour (an earlier attempt, I believe, having gone astray in the post.)

Admittedly, the amounts reported were not monumental; around $5000 in total, made up largely by $3000 from Nolans.

But I would have thought the public scrutiny and the disapproval of his anticipated non-disclosure would have had a more lasting salutary effect on the mayor. While I was surprised back in 2016, I was gobsmacked this time. And not just by the size of the donation; rather by the fact that it existed.

Surely the Corbet Group and indeed the Mayor are aware of the public perceptions in regard to private donations to politicians and political parties. But, in case they are not, I would refer them to an article by political commentator Adam Gartrell in The Sydney Morning Herald, January 20, 2018, in which he writes:

“...But private money now so thoroughly undermines public trust in politics it is corroding the very foundations of democracy....Donations have become synonymous in the Australian mind with privileged access, shady deals and in some cases real corruption.”

Whether or not any of these undesirable outcomes are in play, it is high risk behaviour for any politician to ignore the perceptions of the voting public.

Merv Welch, The Palms