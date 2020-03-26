Gympie Council Election 2020: Every place you can vote

NEED to know where you’ll cast your vote on Gympie Regional Council Election Day on Saturday?

Here’s a list of everywhere you can vote on March 28, plus all you need to know about pre-polling, postal votes and telephone voting.

Election Day Polling Booths – Gympie Regional Council Election

Gympie Regional Council Division 1 Cooloola Cove Full Veterans Community Hall, Cnr Nautilus Drive & Santa Maria Court, COOLOOLA COVE

Gympie Regional Council Division 1 Rainbow Beach Full Rainbow Beach State School, 1 Warooga Road, RAINBOW BEACH

Gympie Regional Council Division 1 Tin Can Bay Full Tin Can Bay P‐10 State School, 2 Snapper Creek Road, TIN CAN BAY

Gympie Regional Council Division 2 Curra Full Curra Country Club, 10 David Drive, CURRA

Gympie Regional Council Division 2 Goomboorian Assisted Goomboorian Memorial Hall, 5 Ross Road, GOOMBOORIAN

Gympie Regional Council Division 2 Gunalda Full Gunalda State School, King Street, GUNALDA

Gympie Regional Council Division 2 Veteran Full Veteran Hall, 594 Sandy Creek Road, VETERAN

Gympie Regional Council Division 3 Chatsworth Full Chatsworth State School, 15 Rammutt Road, CHATSWORTH

Gympie Regional Council Division 3 Gympie City Full The Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 3 Gympie North Full James Nash State High School, 109 Myall Street, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 4 Gympie City Full The Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 4 Gympie High Full Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 4 Horseshoe Bend Assisted Church Of Christ Hall, 10 Tucker Street, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 5 Gympie City Full The Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor Street, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 5 Gympie East Full Gympie East State School, 219 Cedar Pocket Road, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 5 Gympie High Full Gympie State High School, Cootharaba Road, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 5 Mothar Mountain Assisted Mothar Mountain Hall, Cnr Old Noosa & Shadbolt Roads, MOTHAR MOUNTAIN

Gympie Regional Council Division 6 Goomeri Full Goomeri State School, MacTaggart Street, GOOMERI

Gympie Regional Council Division 6 Gympie South Full Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 6 Kilkivan Full Kilkivan State School, 6 Council Street, KILKIVAN

Gympie Regional Council Division 6 Lower Wonga Full Lower Wonga Hall, 7 Lower Wonga Road, LOWER WONGA

Gympie Regional Council Division 6 Pie Creek Full Pie Creek Hall, Herron Road, PIE CREEK

Gympie Regional Council Division 6 Tansey Full Tansey Bowls Club, 21 Tansey Hall Road, TANSEY

Gympie Regional Council Division 6 Widgee Full Widgee State School, 2156 Gympie‐Woolooga Road, WIDGEE

Gympie Regional Council Division 7 Gympie South Full Gympie South State School, 50 Exhibition Road, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 7 Jones Hill Full Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 8 Amamoor Assisted Amamoor State School, 2 Elizabeth Street, AMAMOOR

Gympie Regional Council Division 8 Imbil Full Mary Valley State College, 15 Edward Street, IMBIL

Gympie Regional Council Division 8 Jones Hill Full Jones Hill State School, Heilbronn Road, GYMPIE

Gympie Regional Council Division 8 Kandanga Full Kandanga State School, 84 Main Street, KANDANGA

Election Day Polling Booths – Fraser Coast Regional Council Election

Fraser Coast Regional Council Division 2 Bauple Assisted Bauple State School, 8 Forestry Road, BAUPLE

Fraser Coast Regional Council Division 2 Glenwood Assisted Glenwood State School, 13 Glenwood School Road, GLENWOOD

Fraser Coast Regional Council Division 2 Tiaro Assisted Tiaro State School, 1 Forgan Terrace, TIARO

Early Voting

Early voting will be conducted between Monday, 16 March and Friday, 27 March 2020. The timeframes for early voting will vary in different locations.

Gympie Regional Council – Gympie Civic Centre Fossickers Room, 32 Mellor Street

Fraser Coast Regional Council – Division 2 Tiaro Library, Forgan Terrace, Tiaro. Division 4 Returning Office 72 Ellena St, Maryborough. Division 8 Tenancy W, Central Plaza 3, 15 Central Avenue, Urraween.

Postal Votes

Postal vote applications close at 7pm Monday, March 16. You can apply to receive a postal vote by completing the postal vote application form on the ECQ website or apply online. Voting must be completed by 6pm on election day. The ECQ must receive your completed ballot no later than 5pm Tuesday, 7 April 2020.

The ECQ will send postal votes after the ballot paper draw on Wednesday, 4 March 2020, which determines the order candidates’ names appear on the ballot papers.