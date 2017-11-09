Gympie council could face rate refund worth millions

ARE Gympie residents entitled to a rates refund?

Gympie Regional Council is reviewing its budget adoption process to see if this could be possible, following a Supreme Court ruling that the Fraser Coast Council failed to properly issue its rates and charges over the past three years.

Mayor Mick Curran said he believed GRC's rates and charges had been passed correctly, but it was prudent to check following the decision, as general rates inject more than $60 million annually into the council's coffers.

"We'd have to have a look,” he said.

"We certainly haven't been identified as being the same as the other council.”

No official confirmation has been given of the outcome of the council's review, but Cr Curran was confident in the process which has not changed over the years.

"Historically, since I've been on council, the resolutions have not changed from year to year,” he said.

If the council was found to be in the same boat, he hoped there would be a swift solution to the problem.

"I think you'd find it would normally be rectified by over-arching legislation from the state, and we hope that would be the case.”

The problem stems from the resolutions voted on by Fraser Coast Council when adopting its budgets.

Fraser Coast Regional Council's Councillor George Seymour and Mayor Chris Loft. Alistair Brightman

Brisbane Supreme Court Justice David Jackson found FCRC had issued three years worth of incorrect rates because, since 2014-15, it "failed to validly make and levy rates and charges within its local government area because it did not decide by resolution at its budget meeting for that year what rates and charges were to be levied as required by section 94(2) of the Local Government Act 2009”.

Under Section 94, local governments "must levy general rates on all rateable land within the local government area”.

A separate subsection then states "a local government must decide, by resolution at the local government's budget meeting for a financial year, what rates and charges are to be levied for that financial year”.

The LGAQ is conducting an urgent audit of all councils to check whether any others have bungled their rates.

According to the minutes of the GRC's budget general meeting, while the council adopted the budget documents and voted on a resolution to levy the Rural Fire Brigade Special Charge and the Moy Pocket Road Maintenance Charge, there was no specific resolution related to the levying of differential general rates.

The council's Revenue Statement 2017/2018 in the budget documents does state general rates are to be levied under the LGA.