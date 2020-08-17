Gympie council confirms the future of its top exec

Gympie council has confirmed the departure of Pauline Gordon following an extended leave.

Gympie council has confirmed the departure of Pauline Gordon following an extended leave.

GYMPIE Regional Council has confirmed the exit of ex-acting CEO and community services director Pauline Gordon, a month after rumours of her departure began swirling.

Council communications manager Sharna Rowley said Ms Gordon handed in her resignation on July 29, two weeks after the appointment of Shane Gray to the CEO job.

Ms Gordon went on leave the same week Mr Gray stepped in.

Ms Gordon was acting CEO before Shane Gray was appointed.

She had been appointed to the acting role following the departure of controversial CEO Bernard Smith one month after the March election.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Asked about speculation Ms Gordon had been sacked, Mrs Rowley said this was not true.

“Council would like to thank Ms Gordon for her time with Gympie Regional Council and the work she delivered for the community in her role of Director of Corporate and Community Services and as Acting CEO,” she said.

Gina Vereker, also on leave, is expected not to return to her role as head of planning, completing the exodus of the last council’s core leadership.

Ms Gordon is the latest member of the council’s internal leadership team to leave since the election.

Former infrastructure manager Dimitri Scordalides was made redundant in May as part of an organisational restructure.

Planning director Gina Vereker is on leave but it is understood she will not be returning to the role.