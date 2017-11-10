Gympie council clear of rates refund worries

An LGAQ audit has found Gympie Regional Council council does not have the same budget issues as the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

RATE refunds are not on the cards with Gympie Regional Council cleared of making the error that resulted in the Supreme Court finding Fraser Coast Regional Council's last three rates and charges were improperly issued.

"The director of corporate and community services has contacted and spoken to LGAQ for clarification,” a council spokeswoman said.

"LGAQ have confirmed that Gympie Regional Council do not have an issue as per the Fraser Coast Council.

"However officers are seeking legal advice to ensure wording in resolutions strictly meets legislative requirements.”