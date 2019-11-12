Menu
Gympie Council 2018 Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
Gympie council candidates for 2020 can ’learn how’ at sessions

Shelley Strachan
12th Nov 2019 10:39 AM
COMMUNITY-minded residents who are considering nominating as a candidate in next year’s local government elections are being urged to get along to a free information and training session on what it takes to be a councillor.

Department of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs Director-General Warwick Agnew said it was vital that intending candidates have a clear understanding of what is required so they can be confident as both a candidate and ultimately a councillor.

“Our 77 councils need the best people possible as representatives of the whole community to help shape the future of their towns, cities and regions,” Mr Agnew said.

“Of course, anyone putting their hand up as a candidate in next year’s elections, needs to go in with their eyes wide open, particularly in terms of their legal obligations.

“There have been some very recent reforms aimed at improving transparency and accountability in the sector, with a goal of lifting community confidence.

“These changes will have an impact on the requirements for all candidates in the lead up to next year’s elections, from compulsory training, to dedicated campaign accounts as well as tighter reporting obligations on expenditure, gifts and donations.

“While the compulsory training is online on the department’s website, these sessions allow those people who may not have access to the online training to still fulfil that nomination requirement in person.

“Communities deserve the best council they can elect, and it’s important to see a diversity of candidates in age, gender and cultural background, as a true representation of their communities.”

The “So You Want To Be A Councillor” sessions will begin on November 14 and will be conducted in locations across Queensland.

Wide Bay has its turn with two sessions on November 14 and anyone interested in running for their local council is urged to get along.

Venue: Maryborough RSL

Session times: 2pm-4.30pm and 6pm-8.30pm

For more information regarding online training and face-to-face training: www.dlgrma.qld.gov.au/training

