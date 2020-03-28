Menu
The Gympie Saleyards will look very different for a while.
News

Gympie council announces new social distancing restrictions

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th Mar 2020 2:55 PM
GYMPIE Regional Council have announced strict new social distancing measures at the Gympie Saleyards as part of its ongoing response to the coronavirus crisis.

From Monday only “essential Saleyard staff, accredited livestock agents, essential agency staff and genuine buyers with true intentions to purchase” will be able to attend the Saleyards as sweeping restrictions are felt across the region.

Sullivan's Livestock Sale in Gympie
Livestock transporters will still be able to access facilities to unloading and load livestock,

but all individuals classed as non-essential to the sale process “are advised to not attend the facility”.

“This announcement follows other measures we are putting in place around the region that continue to safeguard the community against COVID-19,” Gympie Regional Council CEO Bernard Smith said.

“It is important that we as a community do all that we can to reduce the risk of exposure and spread of COVID19, and these measures are another example of Council doing its part to protect the community.”

The Saleyards canteen has been closed to the public, but takeaway food will be available on site.

For more information visit www.gympie.qld.gov.au.

coronavirusgympie covid-19 gympie gympie council gympie news gympie saleyards social distancing
Gympie Times

