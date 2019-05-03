Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rochelle Hunter, Shakyra Meredith and Shontay Silver, senior agriculture students at Gympie State High School with the valuable 'phenomenal' strawberry seedlings the school has been gifted.
Rochelle Hunter, Shakyra Meredith and Shontay Silver, senior agriculture students at Gympie State High School with the valuable 'phenomenal' strawberry seedlings the school has been gifted. Donna Jones
News

Gympie could save Queensland - again

3rd May 2019 4:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE is not only the town that saved Queensland,it has also gone a long way to establishing the state's strawberry industry, which today is worth about $160 million to the economy.

Heritage strawberry breed "phenomenal" first appeared in a newspaper publication in 1908, developed by George Flay, one of the apprentice gardeners at the historic Chatsworth Gardens in Derbyshire.

He later went on to settle on his own property near Gympie.

Mr Flay developed the breed in Gympie and, according to historian Anita Barnes, this breed was the basis of the Queensland strawberry industry for nearly half of last century.

It is being used today in disease resistance research in Queensland and Florida.

Phenomenal only has about 50 unaltered plants left in the country and five of those reside in Gympie.

That's thanks to strawberry plant breeder and researcher Dr Jodi Neal, principal horticulturist Dr Mark Herrington and Department of Agriculture and Fisheries regional director of Southeast Queensland Jason Keating, who along with Ms Barnes visited Gympie State High School on Thursday.

The guests each took turns to present a talk to the GSHS agriculture students explaining their roles.

Ms Barnes spoke at length about Gympie's link to the phenomenal breed and Dr Neal talked about her role in developing commercial plants and how she is using phenomenal in testing because of its tolerance to some key strawberry diseases.

agriculture department of agriculture and fisheries gympie gympie state high school heritage breeds primary industry strawberries
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    MANHUNT CONTINUES: Dog squad searching for alleged taxi thief

    premium_icon MANHUNT CONTINUES: Dog squad searching for alleged taxi...

    News The police dog squad is hunting a driver who is believed to have crashed a stolen taxi before fleeing into bushland

    Dept says Gympie school brawl will be referred to police

    premium_icon Dept says Gympie school brawl will be referred to police

    News UPDATE: Department of Education says case will be referred to police

    • 3rd May 2019 3:08 PM
    • 4 MariaN1
    3 children aged 12 to 14 apologise for Imbil Anzac damage

    premium_icon 3 children aged 12 to 14 apologise for Imbil Anzac damage

    Crime Mary Valley children apologise for cenotaph destruction.

    Builders hit with surprise new levies

    premium_icon Builders hit with surprise new levies

    Business Two construction levies have been raised