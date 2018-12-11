Menu
DEVELOPING: The forecast path shown above is the Bureau's best estimate of the cyclone's future movement and intensity. There is always some uncertainty associated with tropical cyclone forecasting and the grey zone indicates the range of likely tracks of the cyclone centre.
Gympie could get upto 50mm of rain over the weekend

Philippe Coquerand
11th Dec 2018 8:43 AM
MORE than 50mm's of rain could fall in the Gympie region this weekend, if ex-tropical Cyclone Owen reforms on Wednesday.

It's currently situated 115 kilometres west of Kowanyama and moving north, north west at 20 kilometres an hour.

In the longer term, the Gympie region could experience significant rainfall if it redevelops, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said.

"It's a tricky one to predict but if it does redevelop in the Gulf, it should go down the Queensland coast bringing rainfall to Gympie," Mr Clark said.

"We're uncertain about how much rain could fall, but some areas could see in excess of 50mm's.

"There is a potential that it could be a significant system."

For the next three days, residents should expect clear sunny days up until Friday.

