Gympie could be in for a cold 30mm of rain tomorrow

Training at the race track in Gympie this morning was pretty moist. Renee Albrecht

THE Gympie region could be in for up to 30mm of rain today as the upper trough from the south continues to deliver miserable weekend weather but much needed moisture.

All cricket in Gympie has been cancelled tommorrow, and the Speedway because of an expectation of continued rain.

There was a one degree difference between the minimum and maximum temperatures yesterday, with the morning starting at 20C and climbing to just 21 - almost 9C below average.

A similar maximum is predicted today, but the mercury should climb to 26C tomorrow and 29C on Monday.

sGympie had received just over 6mm until about 3pm yesterday but good falls were expected last night.

Today will be cloudy with a very high (95%) chance of rain, with heavy falls possible.

Winds will be southeasterly 25 to 35 km/h.

Temperatures overnight were expected to fall as low as 14-18 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 18-23.

The miserable conditions should start to clear just in time for the working week, with some showers possibly sticking around coastal regions as winds push moisture on shore.